An investigation into Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $63.44 in the prior trading day, Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) closed at $64.07, up 0.99%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1043741 shares were traded. EXAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.35.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EXAS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on March 09, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $90 from $70 previously.

On February 10, 2023, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $50 to $70.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Condella Sarah sold 1,000 shares for $67.19 per share. The transaction valued at 67,190 led to the insider holds 86,692 shares of the business.

ORVILLE JACOB A sold 5,000 shares of EXAS for $325,000 on Mar 03. The General Manager, Screening now owns 11,423 shares after completing the transaction at $65.00 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Cunningham Everett, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 3,628 shares for $62.01 each. As a result, the insider received 224,972 and left with 22,703 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EXAS now has a Market Capitalization of 11.97B and an Enterprise Value of 13.78B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.61 whereas that against EBITDA is -32.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXAS has reached a high of $72.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.43.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.93M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.26M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 177.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 174.51M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EXAS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 11.48M with a Short Ratio of 11.48M, compared to 12.38M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.41% and a Short% of Float of 7.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.54 and a low estimate of -$0.95, while EPS last year was -$1.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.69, with high estimates of -$0.5 and low estimates of -$0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.89 and -$3.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.65. EPS for the following year is -$1.89, with 16 analysts recommending between -$1.2 and -$2.55.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $543.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $550M to a low estimate of $537.8M. As of the current estimate, Exact Sciences Corporation’s year-ago sales were $486.57M, an estimated increase of 11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $565.76M, an increase of 8.50% less than the figure of $11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $585.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $552.4M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.08B, up 10.30% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.7B and the low estimate is $2.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.