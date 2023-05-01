An investigation into Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $27.17 in the prior trading day, Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) closed at $26.97, down -0.74%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4837758 shares were traded. U stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.30.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of U by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 12, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $19.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Bar-Zeev Tomer sold 37,500 shares for $32.13 per share. The transaction valued at 1,204,875 led to the insider holds 1,763,959 shares of the business.

Bar-Zeev Tomer sold 75,000 shares of U for $2,425,500 on Mar 31. The President, Grow now owns 1,801,459 shares after completing the transaction at $32.34 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Lee Michelle K., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 178 shares for $29.66 each. As a result, the insider received 5,279 and left with 176 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, U now has a Market Capitalization of 11.54B and an Enterprise Value of 12.66B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.10 whereas that against EBITDA is -19.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, U has reached a high of $72.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.16.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.72M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 351.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 323.20M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.30% stake in the company. Shares short for U as of Apr 13, 2023 were 26.01M with a Short Ratio of 26.01M, compared to 24.22M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.87% and a Short% of Float of 7.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.52 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.89, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.47 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $480.9M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $528M to a low estimate of $470M. As of the current estimate, Unity Software Inc.’s year-ago sales were $320.13M, an estimated increase of 50.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $508.67M, an increase of 71.20% over than the figure of $50.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $593M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $471.9M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for U’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39B, up 53.10% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.74B and the low estimate is $2.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.