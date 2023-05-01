An overall feel about Enhabit Inc. (NYSE: EHAB) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Enhabit Inc.’s stock clocked out at $12.25, down -0.41% from its previous closing price of $12.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 628501 shares were traded. EHAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.25.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EHAB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on March 16, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On December 13, 2022, CJS Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $18.

On December 08, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $12.UBS initiated its Sell rating on December 08, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Bolton Jeffrey bought 1,000 shares for $12.69 per share. The transaction valued at 12,690 led to the insider holds 15,597 shares of the business.

Bolton Jeffrey bought 2,000 shares of EHAB for $25,500 on Nov 09. The Director now owns 14,597 shares after completing the transaction at $12.75 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Bolton Jeffrey, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $12.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,780 and bolstered with 12,597 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EHAB now has a Market Capitalization of 690.19M and an Enterprise Value of 1.29B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EHAB has reached a high of $25.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.28.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EHAB traded 545.81K shares on average per day over the past three months and 504.34k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.97M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.40% stake in the company. Shares short for EHAB as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.79M with a Short Ratio of 2.79M, compared to 2.69M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.57% and a Short% of Float of 5.61%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.79 and $0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.71. EPS for the following year is $0.85, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.04 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EHAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08B, up 2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.21B and the low estimate is $1.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.