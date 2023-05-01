An overall feel about Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) closed at $8.74 up 5.68% from its previous closing price of $8.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 887583 shares were traded. EOLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.17.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Evolus Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on June 23, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On May 12, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $8 to $10.

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $11.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 27 when MOATAZEDI DAVID sold 6,110 shares for $8.47 per share. The transaction valued at 51,752 led to the insider holds 609,567 shares of the business.

MOATAZEDI DAVID sold 64,211 shares of EOLS for $543,797 on Mar 14. The insider now owns 615,677 shares after completing the transaction at $8.47 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Avelar Rui, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 14,906 shares for $8.47 each. As a result, the insider received 126,237 and left with 335,925 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EOLS now has a Market Capitalization of 465.40M and an Enterprise Value of 485.90M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 26.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.27 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EOLS has reached a high of $14.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.92.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EOLS has traded an average of 499.35K shares per day and 542.72k over the past ten days. A total of 56.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.62M. Insiders hold about 13.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EOLS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.52M with a Short Ratio of 2.52M, compared to 2.19M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.47% and a Short% of Float of 4.53%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.53 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $40.69M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $44.31M to a low estimate of $36.2M. As of the current estimate, Evolus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $33.91M, an estimated increase of 20.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $46.8M, an increase of 25.90% over than the figure of $20.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $49.71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $43.6M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EOLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $191M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $181.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $186.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $146.59M, up 27.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $248.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $264M and the low estimate is $234.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.