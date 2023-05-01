An overall feel about ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, ProPetro Holding Corp.’s stock clocked out at $6.94, up 2.06% from its previous closing price of $6.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1180840 shares were traded. PUMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.70.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PUMP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $12.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on January 10, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when SCHORLEMER DAVID SCOTT bought 1,500 shares for $8.96 per share. The transaction valued at 13,440 led to the insider holds 65,778 shares of the business.

SCHORLEMER DAVID SCOTT bought 2,500 shares of PUMP for $21,100 on Feb 24. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 64,278 shares after completing the transaction at $8.44 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, GOBE PHILLIP A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 65,860 shares for $11.36 each. As a result, the insider received 748,170 and left with 116,251 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PUMP now has a Market Capitalization of 874.14M and an Enterprise Value of 808.16M. As of this moment, ProPetro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1388.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PUMP has reached a high of $14.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.33.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PUMP traded 1.60M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.6M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 111.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.89M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PUMP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.91M with a Short Ratio of 4.91M, compared to 6.03M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.27% and a Short% of Float of 7.53%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.03 and $1.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.98. EPS for the following year is $2.11, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.54 and $1.26.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $407.91M. It ranges from a high estimate of $427.37M to a low estimate of $386.1M. As of the current estimate, ProPetro Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $282.68M, an estimated increase of 44.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $434.57M, an increase of 37.90% less than the figure of $44.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $467M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $413M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PUMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.28B, up 34.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.02B and the low estimate is $1.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.