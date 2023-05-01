An overall feel about Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Stratasys Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $14.36, down -0.49% from its previous closing price of $14.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 812427 shares were traded. SSYS stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.20.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SSYS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 17, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $24.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on August 17, 2022, with a $24 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SSYS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.03B and an Enterprise Value of 716.71M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 274.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SSYS has reached a high of $21.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.00.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SSYS traded 551.99K shares on average per day over the past three months and 582.33k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 66.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.97M. Insiders hold about 14.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SSYS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 763.45k with a Short Ratio of 0.76M, compared to 662.65k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.12% and a Short% of Float of 1.27%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.5 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $145.01M. It ranges from a high estimate of $146.5M to a low estimate of $142.32M. As of the current estimate, Stratasys Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $163.43M, an estimated decrease of -11.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $154.06M, a decrease of -7.50% over than the figure of -$11.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $159.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $147.67M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SSYS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $645.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $627.07M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $637.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $651.48M, down -2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $692.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $722.1M and the low estimate is $668.81M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.