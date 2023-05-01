Analysis of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF): Selected Notes

The closing price of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) was $23.54 for the day, up 0.64% from the previous closing price of $23.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 822767 shares were traded. ANF stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.14.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ANF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $59 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when BURMAN TERRY LEE sold 17,528 shares for $28.39 per share. The transaction valued at 497,620 led to the insider holds 35,686 shares of the business.

Scott Kristin A. sold 52,431 shares of ANF for $1,461,252 on Jan 26. The President-Global Brands now owns 101,248 shares after completing the transaction at $27.87 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, BURMAN TERRY LEE, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 42,663 shares for $22.57 each. As a result, the insider received 962,733 and left with 53,214 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ANF now has a Market Capitalization of 1.35B and an Enterprise Value of 2.06B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANF has reached a high of $36.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.07.

Shares Statistics:

ANF traded an average of 1.55M shares per day over the past three months and 1.28M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.31M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.92% stake in the company. Shares short for ANF as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.38M with a Short Ratio of 5.38M, compared to 5.51M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.75% and a Short% of Float of 15.49%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ANF, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 15, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 04, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 15, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.72 and $1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.48. EPS for the following year is $1.99, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.5 and $1.41.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $816M to a low estimate of $797.83M. As of the current estimate, Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s year-ago sales were $812.76M, an estimated decrease of -0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $813.65M, an increase of 1.10% over than the figure of -$0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $823M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $792.29M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.7B, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.93B and the low estimate is $3.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.