Are analysts optimistic about Syneos Health Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SYNH) stock?

The closing price of Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) was $39.26 for the day, up 3.73% from the previous closing price of $37.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 705978 shares were traded. SYNH stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.68.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SYNH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on February 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $28 from $30 previously.

On January 17, 2023, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $30 to $25.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Underweight on January 13, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 28 when Brooks Michael Lee sold 1,002 shares for $78.00 per share. The transaction valued at 78,156 led to the insider holds 47,552 shares of the business.

Brooks Michael Lee sold 500 shares of SYNH for $39,000 on Jul 28. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 9,342 shares after completing the transaction at $78.00 per share. On Jul 21, another insider, Brooks Michael Lee, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 1,002 shares for $76.00 each. As a result, the insider received 76,152 and left with 48,554 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SYNH now has a Market Capitalization of 4.15B and an Enterprise Value of 6.94B. As of this moment, Syneos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 56.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYNH has reached a high of $79.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.14.

Shares Statistics:

SYNH traded an average of 1.51M shares per day over the past three months and 1.08M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 102.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.25M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SYNH as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.82M with a Short Ratio of 2.82M, compared to 3.43M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.73% and a Short% of Float of 2.74%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $1.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.5 and $3.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.31. EPS for the following year is $3.94, with 12 analysts recommending between $4.25 and $3.53.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.3B to a low estimate of $1.27B. As of the current estimate, Syneos Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.34B, an estimated decrease of -4.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.25B, a decrease of -7.90% less than the figure of -$4.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.19B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYNH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.39B, down -6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.26B and the low estimate is $5.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.