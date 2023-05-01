Are Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) closed at $57.25 down -2.72% from its previous closing price of $58.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 679929 shares were traded. ESTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.73.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Elastic N.V.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2184.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on January 03, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $80 from $90 previously.

On December 15, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $67.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Kulkarni Ashutosh sold 12,098 shares for $58.28 per share. The transaction valued at 705,088 led to the insider holds 343,037 shares of the business.

Moorjani Janesh sold 3,956 shares of ESTC for $230,557 on Mar 09. The CFO & COO now owns 178,235 shares after completing the transaction at $58.28 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Herzog Carolyn, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 2,153 shares for $58.28 each. As a result, the insider received 125,482 and left with 87,995 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ESTC now has a Market Capitalization of 5.31B and an Enterprise Value of 5.03B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.89 whereas that against EBITDA is -25.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESTC has reached a high of $91.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.51.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ESTC has traded an average of 1.06M shares per day and 844.34k over the past ten days. A total of 96.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.04M. Insiders hold about 9.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ESTC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.19M with a Short Ratio of 3.19M, compared to 3.56M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.31% and a Short% of Float of 4.04%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.9, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.1 and $0.71.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $277.46M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $279M to a low estimate of $276.5M. As of the current estimate, Elastic N.V.’s year-ago sales were $239.35M, an estimated increase of 15.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $286.38M, an increase of 14.50% less than the figure of $15.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $294.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $279.9M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $862.37M, up 23.70% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.35B and the low estimate is $1.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.