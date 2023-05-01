Are Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) closed at $16.63 up 1.28% from its previous closing price of $16.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4612742 shares were traded. STLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.22.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Stellantis N.V.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STLA now has a Market Capitalization of 51.57B and an Enterprise Value of 26.04B. As of this moment, Stellantis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.14 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STLA has reached a high of $18.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.05.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, STLA has traded an average of 5.68M shares per day and 6.51M over the past ten days. A total of 3.14B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.14B. Insiders hold about 24.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.36% stake in the company. Shares short for STLA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 18.66M with a Short Ratio of 18.66M, compared to 24.96M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.59% and a Short% of Float of 0.69%.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.96%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.