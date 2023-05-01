As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) offers stability

The closing price of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI) was $100.02 for the day, up 0.92% from the previous closing price of $99.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 601213 shares were traded. HRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $101.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $98.02.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HRI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 70.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on March 11, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $205.

On January 21, 2022, Northcoast Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $205.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on December 21, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $222 to $161.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Silber Lawrence Harris sold 3,401 shares for $145.06 per share. The transaction valued at 493,349 led to the insider holds 225,010 shares of the business.

Birnbaum Aaron sold 6,141 shares of HRI for $870,132 on Feb 27. The SVP & Chief Operating Officer now owns 44,809 shares after completing the transaction at $141.69 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Silber Lawrence Harris, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 16,714 shares for $149.95 each. As a result, the insider received 2,506,259 and left with 227,393 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HRI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.01B and an Enterprise Value of 6.92B. As of this moment, Herc’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HRI has reached a high of $162.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $83.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 119.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 123.41.

Shares Statistics:

HRI traded an average of 425.57K shares per day over the past three months and 456.1k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 29.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.47M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HRI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.02M with a Short Ratio of 1.02M, compared to 654.49k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.57% and a Short% of Float of 3.63%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.36, HRI has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.53. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.53%. The current Payout Ratio is 20.50% for HRI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 20, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.74 and a low estimate of $2.68, while EPS last year was $2.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.34, with high estimates of $4.89 and low estimates of $3.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.08 and $12.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.91. EPS for the following year is $14.48, with 8 analysts recommending between $16.45 and $11.65.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $863.14M to a low estimate of $794.1M. As of the current estimate, Herc Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $640.4M, an estimated increase of 28.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $889.61M, an increase of 19.40% less than the figure of $28.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $915.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $838M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.74B, up 22.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.89B and the low estimate is $3.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.