As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) offers stability

The closing price of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) was $30.80 for the day, up 0.88% from the previous closing price of $30.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1725993 shares were traded. SNV stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.17.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SNV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 15, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $33.

On December 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $44.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on December 05, 2022, with a $44 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Dierdorff Thomas T sold 1,947 shares for $43.36 per share. The transaction valued at 84,422 led to the insider holds 9,314 shares of the business.

KAMENSKY ALLAN E sold 663 shares of SNV for $29,039 on Nov 14. The EVP and General Counsel now owns 5,090 shares after completing the transaction at $43.80 per share. On May 10, another insider, PROCHASKA JOSEPH J JR, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $41.38 each. As a result, the insider paid 41,380 and bolstered with 31,109 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNV now has a Market Capitalization of 4.33B. As of this moment, Synovus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNV has reached a high of $44.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.40.

Shares Statistics:

SNV traded an average of 1.83M shares per day over the past three months and 1.79M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 145.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.47M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SNV as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.98M with a Short Ratio of 4.98M, compared to 5.2M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.41% and a Short% of Float of 3.86%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.40, SNV has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.94%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.44. The current Payout Ratio is 27.30% for SNV, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 18, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1:7 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.22 and a low estimate of $0.79, while EPS last year was $1.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.13, with high estimates of $1.25 and low estimates of $0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.03 and $4.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.7. EPS for the following year is $4.6, with 14 analysts recommending between $5.13 and $3.72.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $583M to a low estimate of $567.78M. As of the current estimate, Synovus Financial Corp.’s year-ago sales were $522.65M, an estimated increase of 10.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $577.14M, an increase of 1.10% less than the figure of $10.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $585.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $561.25M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.21B, up 5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.41B and the low estimate is $2.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.