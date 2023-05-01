BYND (Beyond Meat Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) closed at $13.54 in the last session, down -0.07% from day before closing price of $13.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1073607 shares were traded. BYND stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.16.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BYND’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 8.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Barclays Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on November 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Ajami Dariush sold 27,690 shares for $14.65 per share. The transaction valued at 405,772 led to the insider holds 78,774 shares of the business.

KUTUA LUBI sold 15,139 shares of BYND for $217,682 on Dec 13. The CFO, Treasurer now owns 58,687 shares after completing the transaction at $14.38 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Moskowitz Beth, who serves as the Chief Brand Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $14.08 each. As a result, the insider received 70,388 and left with 19,179 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BYND now has a Market Capitalization of 966.55M and an Enterprise Value of 1.85B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.42 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BYND has reached a high of $44.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.52.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BYND traded on average about 2.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.25M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 63.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.07M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BYND as of Apr 13, 2023 were 19.87M with a Short Ratio of 19.87M, compared to 20.65M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 30.97% and a Short% of Float of 33.88%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.85 and a low estimate of -$1.11, while EPS last year was -$1.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.92, with high estimates of -$0.79 and low estimates of -$1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.81 and -$3.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.47. EPS for the following year is -$2.72, with 14 analysts recommending between -$1.33 and -$3.24.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $91.7M. It ranges from a high estimate of $99M to a low estimate of $85.4M. As of the current estimate, Beyond Meat Inc.’s year-ago sales were $109.45M, an estimated decrease of -16.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $121.94M, a decrease of -17.10% less than the figure of -$16.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $131.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $110.7M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BYND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $414.98M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $374.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $390.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $418.93M, down -6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $436.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $495.97M and the low estimate is $382.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.