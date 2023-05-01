Considering Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BFH) closed at $27.60 in the last session, up 1.10% from day before closing price of $27.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1269064 shares were traded. BFH stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.18.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BFH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on March 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $35 from $60 previously.

On January 05, 2023, Stephens Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $64.

On October 06, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $38.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on October 06, 2022, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when THERIAULT TIMOTHY J bought 2,500 shares for $39.56 per share. The transaction valued at 98,904 led to the insider holds 14,539 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BFH now has a Market Capitalization of 1.37B. As of this moment, Bread’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BFH has reached a high of $58.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.64.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BFH traded on average about 845.08K shares per day over the past 3-months and 704.47k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 49.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.63M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.87% stake in the company. Shares short for BFH as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.39M with a Short Ratio of 4.39M, compared to 4.81M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.76% and a Short% of Float of 9.94%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BFH is 0.84, which was 0.84 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.01.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.44 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.22, with high estimates of $3.03 and low estimates of $1.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.96 and $7.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.94. EPS for the following year is $10.15, with 13 analysts recommending between $12.85 and $7.32.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $974.17M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.02B to a low estimate of $948M. As of the current estimate, Bread Financial Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $893M, an estimated increase of 9.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.02B, an increase of 4.10% less than the figure of $9.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $991M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BFH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.83B, up 9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.53B and the low estimate is $4.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.