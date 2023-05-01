Considering Chewy Inc. (CHWY) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $31.47 in the prior trading day, Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) closed at $31.01, down -1.46%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3675636 shares were traded. CHWY stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.73.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CHWY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 112.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 11, 2023, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $50.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 23, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $41 to $35.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Singh Sumit sold 21,317 shares for $39.74 per share. The transaction valued at 847,176 led to the insider holds 759,876 shares of the business.

Mehta Satish sold 4,635 shares of CHWY for $184,203 on Mar 02. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 412,485 shares after completing the transaction at $39.74 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Marte Mario Jesus, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,813 shares for $39.74 each. As a result, the insider received 151,535 and left with 190,024 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHWY now has a Market Capitalization of 13.24B and an Enterprise Value of 13.03B. As of this moment, Chewy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 269.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 208.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 62.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 93.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHWY has reached a high of $52.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.34.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.78M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 424.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.01M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CHWY as of Apr 13, 2023 were 22.23M with a Short Ratio of 22.23M, compared to 22.62M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.21% and a Short% of Float of 34.81%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and -$0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 23 analysts recommending between $0.62 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

22 analysts predict $2.73B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.74B to a low estimate of $2.66B. As of the current estimate, Chewy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.43B, an estimated increase of 12.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.7B, an increase of 11.10% less than the figure of $12.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.76B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.63B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHWY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.1B, up 11.20% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.98B and the low estimate is $12.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.