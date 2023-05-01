Considering Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $136.04 in the prior trading day, Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: SLAB) closed at $139.30, up 2.40%. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 828546 shares were traded. SLAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $140.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $134.82.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SLAB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 07, 2022, Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $150 to $175.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 21 when Wyatt Christy sold 674 shares for $166.38 per share. The transaction valued at 112,140 led to the insider holds 5,720 shares of the business.

Richardson Nina sold 500 shares of SLAB for $83,190 on Apr 21. The Director now owns 6,580 shares after completing the transaction at $166.38 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, Richardson Nina, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 912 shares for $160.00 each. As a result, the insider received 145,920 and left with 5,908 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLAB now has a Market Capitalization of 4.35B and an Enterprise Value of 3.73B. As of this moment, Silicon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 57.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 16.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.64 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLAB has reached a high of $194.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $109.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 169.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 146.80.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 602.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 858.54k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 31.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.22M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.77% stake in the company. Shares short for SLAB as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.08M with a Short Ratio of 2.08M, compared to 2.4M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.50% and a Short% of Float of 11.67%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.09 and a low estimate of $0.98, while EPS last year was $1.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $1.2 and low estimates of $0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.66 and $3.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.37. EPS for the following year is $5.15, with 9 analysts recommending between $6.8 and $3.04.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $242.93M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $243.5M to a low estimate of $242.03M. As of the current estimate, Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s year-ago sales were $263.15M, an estimated decrease of -7.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $254.11M, a decrease of -5.50% over than the figure of -$7.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $261.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $241.7M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $970M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.02B, down -1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.23B and the low estimate is $952M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.