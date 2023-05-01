Considering The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $35.21 in the prior trading day, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG) closed at $35.73, up 1.48%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4476224 shares were traded. IPG stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.76.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IPG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 260.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on March 30, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $40 from $38 previously.

On March 29, 2023, Exane BNP Paribas Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $40.

MoffettNathanson Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on February 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $36 to $37.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when HUDSON DAWN E sold 5,950 shares for $33.15 per share. The transaction valued at 197,242 led to the insider holds 26,930 shares of the business.

Carter-Miller Jocelyn sold 6,425 shares of IPG for $228,088 on Mar 02. The Director now owns 31,789 shares after completing the transaction at $35.50 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, KRAKOWSKY PHILIPPE, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 71,020 shares for $35.61 each. As a result, the insider received 2,529,022 and left with 584,012 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IPG now has a Market Capitalization of 14.35B and an Enterprise Value of 16.34B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IPG has reached a high of $39.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.41.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.41M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 385.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 384.49M. Insiders hold about 0.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.87% stake in the company. Shares short for IPG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 11.55M with a Short Ratio of 11.55M, compared to 8.85M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.99% and a Short% of Float of 3.88%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, IPG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 1.24 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.92. The current Payout Ratio is 50.80% for IPG, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 15, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.69 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.72, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.96 and $2.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.88. EPS for the following year is $3.07, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.21 and $2.75.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $2.4B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.42B to a low estimate of $2.39B. As of the current estimate, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.38B, an estimated increase of 1.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.41B, an increase of 5.30% over than the figure of $1.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.38B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.45B, up 3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.17B and the low estimate is $9.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.