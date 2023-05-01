Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $10.42 in the prior trading day, Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) closed at $10.41, down -0.10%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 998691 shares were traded. DVAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.20.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DVAX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on September 27, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On August 06, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on August 06, 2021, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Burgess Justin sold 22,371 shares for $10.38 per share. The transaction valued at 232,146 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Hack Andrew A. F. sold 1,500,000 shares of DVAX for $17,400,000 on Dec 06. The Director now owns 3,915,000 shares after completing the transaction at $11.60 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Novack David F, who serves as the President & COO of the company, sold 52,204 shares for $12.47 each. As a result, the insider received 650,984 and left with 2,066 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DVAX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.37B and an Enterprise Value of 999.86M. As of this moment, Dynavax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DVAX has reached a high of $17.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.58.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 948.2k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 127.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.22M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DVAX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 18.07M with a Short Ratio of 18.07M, compared to 17.84M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.07% and a Short% of Float of 17.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.46.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $38.59M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $43.26M to a low estimate of $34.04M. As of the current estimate, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s year-ago sales were $113.99M, an estimated decrease of -66.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.39M, a decrease of -82.70% less than the figure of -$66.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $46M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $43.2M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DVAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $186.75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $170.93M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $181.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $722.68M, down -74.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $282.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $398.33M and the low estimate is $221.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 55.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.