FLYW (Flywire Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) closed at $29.17 in the last session, up 2.24% from day before closing price of $28.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 668182 shares were traded. FLYW stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.10.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FLYW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on January 23, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

On October 24, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

On September 23, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.Truist initiated its Buy rating on September 23, 2022, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when Butterfield Peter sold 11,232 shares for $29.00 per share. The transaction valued at 325,725 led to the insider holds 120,335 shares of the business.

Orgel Rob sold 10,000 shares of FLYW for $300,039 on Apr 13. The President and COO now owns 275,751 shares after completing the transaction at $30.00 per share. On Apr 13, another insider, King David R., who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 5,016 shares for $29.63 each. As a result, the insider received 148,606 and left with 458,654 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLYW now has a Market Capitalization of 3.19B and an Enterprise Value of 2.84B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.81 whereas that against EBITDA is -119.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLYW has reached a high of $32.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.50.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FLYW traded on average about 724.85K shares per day over the past 3-months and 540.19k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 109.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.42M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FLYW as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.9M with a Short Ratio of 2.90M, compared to 3.39M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.64% and a Short% of Float of 4.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.27 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.27 and -$0.21.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $84.48M. It ranges from a high estimate of $90M to a low estimate of $80.47M. As of the current estimate, Flywire Corporation’s year-ago sales were $64.55M, an estimated increase of 30.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $71.3M, an increase of 26.10% less than the figure of $30.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $76M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $67.15M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLYW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $388.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $353.07M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $367.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $289.38M, up 27.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $470.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $503.84M and the low estimate is $439M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.