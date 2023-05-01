Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) closed the day trading at $6.30 up 1.29% from the previous closing price of $6.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 532245 shares were traded. HT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.16.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HT, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on August 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $11.50 from $13 previously.

On June 03, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $13.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $14.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when Hutchison Thomas J III bought 5,000 shares for $8.56 per share. The transaction valued at 42,800 led to the insider holds 151,319 shares of the business.

Gillespie Michael R sold 10,000 shares of HT for $85,000 on Dec 30. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $8.50 per share. On Dec 29, another insider, Gillespie Michael R, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 29,887 shares for $8.45 each. As a result, the insider received 252,445 and left with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HT now has a Market Capitalization of 251.13M and an Enterprise Value of 675.21M. As of this moment, Hersha’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HT has reached a high of $11.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.76.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HT traded about 710.84K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HT traded about 484.83k shares per day. A total of 39.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.19M. Insiders hold about 20.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.90% stake in the company. Shares short for HT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 797.05k with a Short Ratio of 0.80M, compared to 1.09M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.01% and a Short% of Float of 2.52%.

Dividends & Splits

HT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.20, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.22%. The current Payout Ratio is 19.43% for HT, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 22, 2015 when the company split stock in a 1:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.6 and -$0.64.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $99.43M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $104.79M to a low estimate of $92.72M. As of the current estimate, Hersha Hospitality Trust’s year-ago sales were $123.29M, an estimated decrease of -19.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $91.2M, a decrease of -12.50% over than the figure of -$19.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $100M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $87.5M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $382M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $351.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $365.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $405.87M, down -10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $379.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $398M and the low estimate is $361.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.