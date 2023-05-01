HOPE (Hope Bancorp Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $9.15 in the prior trading day, Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) closed at $9.10, down -0.55%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1200368 shares were traded. HOPE stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.05.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HOPE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on May 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $16 from $20 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when LEWIS WILLIAM J bought 10,000 shares for $10.60 per share. The transaction valued at 106,040 led to the insider holds 27,887 shares of the business.

LEWIS WILLIAM J sold 7,500 shares of HOPE for $106,725 on Sep 13. The Director now owns 17,601 shares after completing the transaction at $14.23 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HOPE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.09B. As of this moment, Hope’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOPE has reached a high of $15.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.95.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.2M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 119.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.43M. Insiders hold about 4.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HOPE as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.17M with a Short Ratio of 3.17M, compared to 3.57M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.65% and a Short% of Float of 3.86%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HOPE’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.56 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.36. The current Payout Ratio is 30.80% for HOPE, which recently paid a dividend on May 17, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 15, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.34 and $1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.25. EPS for the following year is $1.29, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.45 and $1.05.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $143.51M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $145.71M to a low estimate of $141.33M. As of the current estimate, Hope Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $151.08M, an estimated decrease of -5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $144.07M, a decrease of -13.50% less than the figure of -$5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $147.54M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $141.63M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOPE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $589.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $571.18M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $578.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $629.82M, down -8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $598.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $632.14M and the low estimate is $574M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.