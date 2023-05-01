How is Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ: DNLI) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) closed at $24.84 in the last session, up 2.77% from day before closing price of $24.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 528286 shares were traded. DNLI stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.79.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DNLI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Securities on January 30, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

BTIG Research Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $38.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 21 when Watts Ryan J. sold 24,800 shares for $25.15 per share. The transaction valued at 623,720 led to the insider holds 2,239,913 shares of the business.

Watts Ryan J. sold 200 shares of DNLI for $5,000 on Apr 20. The President and CEO now owns 2,239,913 shares after completing the transaction at $25.00 per share. On Apr 13, another insider, Schuth Alexander O., who serves as the COFO and Secretary of the company, sold 4,898 shares for $25.04 each. As a result, the insider received 122,646 and left with 528,691 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DNLI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.30B and an Enterprise Value of 2.02B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 30.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.27 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNLI has reached a high of $39.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.31.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DNLI traded on average about 727.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 650.74k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 132.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.72M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DNLI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.91M with a Short Ratio of 8.91M, compared to 8.63M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.52% and a Short% of Float of 7.75%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.54 and a low estimate of -$0.84, while EPS last year was -$0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.76, with high estimates of $1.24 and low estimates of -$1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.66 and -$3.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.36. EPS for the following year is -$3.58, with 15 analysts recommending between -$1.78 and -$5.18.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $28.72M. It ranges from a high estimate of $51M to a low estimate of $15M. As of the current estimate, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $42.14M, an estimated decrease of -31.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNLI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $437M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $88.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $108.46M, down -18.60% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $137.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $376.22M and the low estimate is $56M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 56.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.