How is Northern Trust Corporation’s (NASDAQ: NTRS) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $77.03 in the prior trading day, Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) closed at $78.16, up 1.47%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1477408 shares were traded. NTRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.20.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NTRS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 13.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 10, 2023, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $97 to $96.50.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 04, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $97 to $95.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Allnutt Lauren E sold 559 shares for $87.30 per share. The transaction valued at 48,801 led to the insider holds 5,576 shares of the business.

Tyler Jason J. sold 1,764 shares of NTRS for $171,073 on Feb 06. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 30,470 shares after completing the transaction at $96.98 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTRS now has a Market Capitalization of 16.28B. As of this moment, Northern’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTRS has reached a high of $113.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $75.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 87.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 91.44.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.6M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 208.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 206.70M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NTRS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.97M with a Short Ratio of 2.97M, compared to 3.82M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.43% and a Short% of Float of 1.64%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NTRS’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 3.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.67. The current Payout Ratio is 38.00% for NTRS, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 09, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.77 and a low estimate of $1.52, while EPS last year was $1.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.61, with high estimates of $1.77 and low estimates of $1.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.95 and $6.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.45. EPS for the following year is $6.89, with 16 analysts recommending between $7.44 and $6.1.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $1.79B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.82B to a low estimate of $1.76B. As of the current estimate, Northern Trust Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.78B, an estimated increase of 0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.81B, an increase of 2.40% over than the figure of $0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.76B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.81B, up 5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.6B and the low estimate is $7.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.