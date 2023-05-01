I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH).

The price of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) closed at $48.43 in the last session, up 2.91% from day before closing price of $47.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 703340 shares were traded. BOH stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.82.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BOH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Compass Point Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 21, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $68.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when HO PETER S sold 7,000 shares for $76.40 per share. The transaction valued at 534,800 led to the insider holds 226,681 shares of the business.

HO PETER S sold 5,500 shares of BOH for $436,150 on Nov 10. The Chairman, CEO and President now owns 233,681 shares after completing the transaction at $79.30 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, HO PETER S, who serves as the Chairman, CEO and President of the company, sold 5,500 shares for $81.67 each. As a result, the insider received 449,185 and left with 239,181 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BOH now has a Market Capitalization of 1.97B. As of this moment, Bank’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BOH has reached a high of $85.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.06.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BOH traded on average about 579.37K shares per day over the past 3-months and 687.09k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 39.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.91M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BOH as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.75M with a Short Ratio of 4.75M, compared to 3.75M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.97% and a Short% of Float of 13.65%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BOH is 2.80, which was 2.80 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.78%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.46. The current Payout Ratio is 52.70% for BOH, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 14, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.16 and a low estimate of $0.9, while EPS last year was $1.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $1.15 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.58 and $4.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.38. EPS for the following year is $4.32, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.65 and $3.89.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $171.74M. It ranges from a high estimate of $177.17M to a low estimate of $168.98M. As of the current estimate, Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s year-ago sales were $175.06M, an estimated decrease of -1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $170.27M, a decrease of -7.00% less than the figure of -$1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $174.88M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $167.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BOH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $703.31M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $684.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $690.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $698.1M, down -1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $700.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $729.1M and the low estimate is $682.99M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.