I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH).

After finishing at $85.19 in the prior trading day, Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) closed at $85.45, up 0.31%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 907632 shares were traded. LNTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $86.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $84.13.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LNTH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on March 08, 2023, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $120.

On October 13, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $105.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on October 13, 2022, with a $105 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when Montagut Etienne sold 2,118 shares for $88.67 per share. The transaction valued at 187,803 led to the insider holds 67,254 shares of the business.

Sabens Andrea sold 386 shares of LNTH for $34,227 on Apr 17. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 61,904 shares after completing the transaction at $88.67 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Montagut Etienne, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 3,684 shares for $82.09 each. As a result, the insider received 302,420 and left with 69,372 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LNTH now has a Market Capitalization of 5.89B and an Enterprise Value of 6.06B. As of this moment, Lantheus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 249.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 74.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LNTH has reached a high of $91.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 69.32.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 984.44k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 68.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.18M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LNTH as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.48M with a Short Ratio of 3.48M, compared to 3.42M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.10% and a Short% of Float of 6.71%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.3 and a low estimate of $1.03, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.21, with high estimates of $1.3 and low estimates of $1.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.1 and $4.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.95. EPS for the following year is $5.56, with 7 analysts recommending between $5.85 and $5.23.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $280.64M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $282.4M to a low estimate of $278.14M. As of the current estimate, Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $208.88M, an estimated increase of 34.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $285.93M, an increase of 27.80% less than the figure of $34.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $292.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $282.3M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LNTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $935.06M, up 23.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.32B and the low estimate is $1.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.