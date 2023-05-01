In spite of Endeavour Silver Corp.’s (NYSE:EXK) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Endeavour Silver Corp.’s stock clocked out at $3.90, down -0.26% from its previous closing price of $3.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3135602 shares were traded. EXK stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EXK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 21, 2020, B. Riley FBR started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.75.B. Riley FBR initiated its Buy rating on July 21, 2020, with a $4.75 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EXK now has a Market Capitalization of 818.66M and an Enterprise Value of 742.21M. As of this moment, Endeavour’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 118.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXK has reached a high of $4.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5464, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3669.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EXK traded 2.61M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.56M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 190.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 188.36M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.40% stake in the company. Shares short for EXK as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.18M with a Short Ratio of 6.18M, compared to 5.79M on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.4 and -$0.04.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $51.85M. It ranges from a high estimate of $53.4M to a low estimate of $50.31M. As of the current estimate, Endeavour Silver Corp.’s year-ago sales were $57.74M, an estimated decrease of -10.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $55.22M, an increase of 79.40% over than the figure of -$10.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $55.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $55.11M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $219.64M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $206M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $213.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $210.16M, up 1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $220.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $240.04M and the low estimate is $209.45M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.