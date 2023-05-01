In spite of MSCI Inc.’s (NYSE:MSCI) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) closed at $482.45 up 3.91% from its previous closing price of $464.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+18.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1107623 shares were traded. MSCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $486.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $462.63.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MSCI Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on December 13, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $580.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on April 28, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $515.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when Mak Jennifer H sold 900 shares for $559.89 per share. The transaction valued at 503,901 led to the insider holds 6,843 shares of the business.

Gutowski Robert J. sold 1,000 shares of MSCI for $511,710 on Dec 01. The General Counsel now owns 15,343 shares after completing the transaction at $511.71 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Kinney Catherine R, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 868 shares for $503.54 each. As a result, the insider received 437,073 and left with 1,144 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MSCI now has a Market Capitalization of 37.72B and an Enterprise Value of 41.29B. As of this moment, MSCI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MSCI has reached a high of $572.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $376.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 532.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 489.99.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MSCI has traded an average of 486.95K shares per day and 753.62k over the past ten days. A total of 80.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.50M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MSCI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 661.17k with a Short Ratio of 0.66M, compared to 899.79k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.83% and a Short% of Float of 0.96%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MSCI is 5.52, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.87.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.29 and a low estimate of $2.92, while EPS last year was $2.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.27, with high estimates of $3.54 and low estimates of $3.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.6 and $12.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.86. EPS for the following year is $14.72, with 15 analysts recommending between $15.47 and $14.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $602.87M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $613M to a low estimate of $592.3M. As of the current estimate, MSCI Inc.’s year-ago sales were $551.81M, an estimated increase of 9.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $619.63M, an increase of 10.90% over than the figure of $9.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $628M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $609.74M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MSCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.25B, up 9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.79B and the low estimate is $2.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.