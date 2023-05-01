In spite of Synaptics Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:SYNA) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) closed at $88.56 down -0.26% from its previous closing price of $88.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 714837 shares were traded. SYNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $89.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $87.54.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Synaptics Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 07, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $185.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on April 07, 2022, with a $185 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Awsare Saleel sold 5,000 shares for $115.28 per share. The transaction valued at 576,402 led to the insider holds 33,755 shares of the business.

Butler Dean Warren sold 1,350 shares of SYNA for $161,136 on Feb 21. The insider now owns 34,396 shares after completing the transaction at $119.36 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, Awsare Saleel, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $102.80 each. As a result, the insider received 411,200 and left with 38,641 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SYNA now has a Market Capitalization of 3.80B and an Enterprise Value of 3.97B. As of this moment, Synaptics’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYNA has reached a high of $172.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 106.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 110.27.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SYNA has traded an average of 481.64K shares per day and 527.24k over the past ten days. A total of 39.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.00M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SYNA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.57M with a Short Ratio of 1.57M, compared to 1.78M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.98% and a Short% of Float of 6.36%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.89 and a low estimate of $1.84, while EPS last year was $3.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.78, with high estimates of $2 and low estimates of $1.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.58 and $9.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.36. EPS for the following year is $9.44, with 10 analysts recommending between $10.75 and $8.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $325.47M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $327.8M to a low estimate of $325M. As of the current estimate, Synaptics Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $470.1M, an estimated decrease of -30.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $330.75M, a decrease of -30.60% over than the figure of -$30.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $342.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $324.7M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.74B, down -16.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.65B and the low estimate is $1.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.