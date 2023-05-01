In spite of Viridian Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VRDN) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN) closed at $28.03 up 1.01% from its previous closing price of $27.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 612101 shares were traded. VRDN stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.29.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Viridian Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.90 and its Current Ratio is at 12.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on April 17, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $46.

On March 30, 2023, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $49.

On December 19, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.Needham initiated its Buy rating on December 19, 2022, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 12 when Myers Scott Dunseth bought 4,000 shares for $25.37 per share. The transaction valued at 101,479 led to the insider holds 259,500 shares of the business.

Myers Scott Dunseth bought 5,500 shares of VRDN for $160,324 on Mar 13. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 255,500 shares after completing the transaction at $29.15 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Meisner Lara, who serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 29,971 shares for $29.07 each. As a result, the insider received 871,257 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRDN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.07B and an Enterprise Value of 796.59M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 661.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 449.54 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRDN has reached a high of $39.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.03.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VRDN has traded an average of 528.94K shares per day and 603.28k over the past ten days. A total of 40.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.68M. Insiders hold about 1.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VRDN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.55M with a Short Ratio of 3.55M, compared to 2.78M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.28% and a Short% of Float of 8.60%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.82 and a low estimate of -$1.23, while EPS last year was -$0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.05, with high estimates of -$0.85 and low estimates of -$1.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.37 and -$5.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.41. EPS for the following year is -$4.43, with 12 analysts recommending between -$3.12 and -$5.16.