In the case of Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN), what’s next?

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) closed the day trading at $325.30 up 2.38% from the previous closing price of $317.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+7.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1098604 shares were traded. ALGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $326.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $316.79.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ALGN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 69.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on February 02, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $307 from $165 previously.

On July 28, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $380 to $250.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $880 to $620.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when HOGAN JOSEPH M bought 2,928 shares for $341.50 per share. The transaction valued at 999,912 led to the insider holds 188,417 shares of the business.

Morici John bought 587 shares of ALGN for $200,660 on Feb 08. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 8,204 shares after completing the transaction at $341.84 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, HOGAN JOSEPH M, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 10,600 shares for $188.58 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,998,987 and bolstered with 185,401 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALGN now has a Market Capitalization of 24.38B and an Enterprise Value of 23.60B. As of this moment, Align’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 80.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 40.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALGN has reached a high of $368.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $172.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 325.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 259.04.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ALGN traded about 1.01M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ALGN traded about 948.62k shares per day. A total of 77.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.17M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ALGN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.42M with a Short Ratio of 2.42M, compared to 2.67M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.16% and a Short% of Float of 3.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.06 and a low estimate of $1.9, while EPS last year was $2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.14, with high estimates of $2.24 and low estimates of $2.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.5 and $7.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.24. EPS for the following year is $9.91, with 11 analysts recommending between $10.8 and $9.16.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $987.61M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1B to a low estimate of $970.12M. As of the current estimate, Align Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $969.55M, an estimated increase of 1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $989.04M, an increase of 3.80% over than the figure of $1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $962.18M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.73B, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.53B and the low estimate is $4.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.