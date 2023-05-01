In the case of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN), what’s next?

The closing price of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) was $36.01 for the day, up 1.27% from the previous closing price of $35.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 583254 shares were traded. JXN stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.13.

Ratios:

Our analysis of JXN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on January 26, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $52.

On December 07, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $38.

On December 03, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $40.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on December 03, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when Cummings Don W sold 9,877 shares for $37.20 per share. The transaction valued at 367,424 led to the insider holds 25,925 shares of the business.

Cummings Don W sold 1,271 shares of JXN for $46,709 on Mar 17. The SVP, Controller and CAO now owns 41,186 shares after completing the transaction at $36.75 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Ganguly Devkumar Dilip, who serves as the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 13,500 shares for $36.57 each. As a result, the insider received 493,695 and left with 124,412 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JXN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.99B and an Enterprise Value of 4.10B. As of this moment, Jackson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.28 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JXN has reached a high of $49.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.54.

Shares Statistics:

JXN traded an average of 1.13M shares per day over the past three months and 641.13k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 83.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.97M. Insiders hold about 10.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.60% stake in the company. Shares short for JXN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.09M with a Short Ratio of 2.09M, compared to 2.35M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.57% and a Short% of Float of 3.34%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.20, JXN has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.89%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.11 and a low estimate of $3.75, while EPS last year was $3.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.05, with high estimates of $4.15 and low estimates of $3.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.05 and $15.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.56. EPS for the following year is $18.56, with 5 analysts recommending between $20.1 and $17.31.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.67B to a low estimate of $1.61B. As of the current estimate, Jackson Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.68B, an estimated decrease of -2.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.67B, an increase of 5.50% over than the figure of -$2.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.68B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.66B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JXN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.55B, down -54.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.91B and the low estimate is $6.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.