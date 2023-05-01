In the case of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC), what’s next?

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) closed the day trading at $19.49 down -1.71% from the previous closing price of $19.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1341849 shares were traded. SMTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.32.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SMTC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on April 11, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

On March 22, 2023, B. Riley Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $34 to $52.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Silberstein Asaf sold 1,971 shares for $62.60 per share. The transaction valued at 123,385 led to the insider holds 59,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMTC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.46B and an Enterprise Value of 2.57B. As of this moment, Semtech’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.40 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMTC has reached a high of $65.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.57.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SMTC traded about 1.53M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SMTC traded about 1.61M shares per day. A total of 63.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.14M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SMTC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.58M with a Short Ratio of 8.58M, compared to 8.28M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.43% and a Short% of Float of 17.21%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was $0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.02 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.53. EPS for the following year is $1.78, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.08 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $235.09M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $236.3M to a low estimate of $234.7M. As of the current estimate, Semtech Corporation’s year-ago sales were $202.15M, an estimated increase of 16.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $243.52M, an increase of 16.40% over than the figure of $16.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $259.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $226.5M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $990.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $756.53M, up 36.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.33B and the low estimate is $1.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.