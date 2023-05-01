In What Direction Will Ameris Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:ABCB) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) was $33.50 for the day, down -0.77% from the previous closing price of $33.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1297021 shares were traded. ABCB stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.49.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ABCB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 04, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $41.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Bowen William I. Jr. bought 670 shares for $41.20 per share. The transaction valued at 27,604 led to the insider holds 22,872 shares of the business.

Veal Jimmy D sold 1,120 shares of ABCB for $58,093 on Nov 21. The Director now owns 88,425 shares after completing the transaction at $51.87 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Veal Jimmy D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 810 shares for $51.89 each. As a result, the insider received 42,029 and left with 13,020 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABCB now has a Market Capitalization of 2.32B. As of this moment, Ameris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABCB has reached a high of $54.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.98.

Shares Statistics:

ABCB traded an average of 482.61K shares per day over the past three months and 505.45k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.66M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ABCB as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.57M with a Short Ratio of 1.57M, compared to 1.71M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.26% and a Short% of Float of 3.28%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, ABCB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.35. The current Payout Ratio is 12.00% for ABCB, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 27, 2010 when the company split stock in a 211:210 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.28 and a low estimate of $1.08, while EPS last year was $1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.21, with high estimates of $1.27 and low estimates of $1.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.94 and $4.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.76. EPS for the following year is $4.73, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.87 and $4.45.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $283.75M to a low estimate of $258.1M. As of the current estimate, Ameris Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $275.2M, an estimated decrease of -1.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABCB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.09B, up 0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.17B and the low estimate is $1.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.