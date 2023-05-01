Invest in AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) closed at $17.69 in the last session, up 1.84% from day before closing price of $17.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 605033 shares were traded. AMCX stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.38.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMCX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on July 22, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $48 from $32 previously.

On May 14, 2021, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $49 to $51.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on March 26, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $63 to $52.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when Gallagher James sold 20,000 shares for $23.15 per share. The transaction valued at 463,000 led to the insider holds 28,867 shares of the business.

Dolan Leinauer Corby sold 927 shares of AMCX for $17,446 on Dec 05. The Trustee of 13(d) Group Member now owns 857 shares after completing the transaction at $18.82 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMCX now has a Market Capitalization of 797.39M and an Enterprise Value of 2.84B. As of this moment, AMC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 146.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMCX has reached a high of $42.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.39.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMCX traded on average about 466.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 303.63k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 43.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.59M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AMCX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.22M with a Short Ratio of 1.22M, compared to 1.1M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.83% and a Short% of Float of 6.63%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.26 and a low estimate of $1.46, while EPS last year was $2.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.76, with high estimates of $2.44 and low estimates of $1.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.68 and $5.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.66. EPS for the following year is $6.73, with 9 analysts recommending between $8.91 and $5.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $697.17M. It ranges from a high estimate of $756.15M to a low estimate of $636.13M. As of the current estimate, AMC Networks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $712.16M, an estimated decrease of -2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $713.42M, a decrease of -3.30% less than the figure of -$2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $736M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $681.04M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMCX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.1B, down -6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.01B and the low estimate is $2.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.