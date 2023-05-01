Invest in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) closed at $8.61 in the last session, up 2.01% from day before closing price of $8.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 609203 shares were traded. ACRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.42.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ACRE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 08, 2023, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $12.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 10 when Donohoe Bryan Patrick sold 15,072 shares for $10.91 per share. The transaction valued at 164,436 led to the insider holds 157,282 shares of the business.

FEINGOLD ANTON sold 3,166 shares of ACRE for $34,414 on Jan 10. The Gen. Counsel VP and Secretary now owns 53,865 shares after completing the transaction at $10.87 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACRE now has a Market Capitalization of 470.71M. As of this moment, Ares’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACRE has reached a high of $15.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.49.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ACRE traded on average about 880.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 776.03k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 54.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.36M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ACRE as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.3M with a Short Ratio of 2.30M, compared to 1.78M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.21% and a Short% of Float of 4.30%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ACRE is 1.32, which was 1.32 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 15.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 15.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.17.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.6 and $0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.23. EPS for the following year is $1.4, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.64 and $1.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $28.26M. It ranges from a high estimate of $32.2M to a low estimate of $27M. As of the current estimate, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s year-ago sales were $21.35M, an estimated increase of 32.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.44M, an increase of 9.10% less than the figure of $32.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $28.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $26M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $113.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $104M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $108.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $106.85M, up 1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $108.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $113.87M and the low estimate is $106M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.