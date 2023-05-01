Invest in BARK Inc. (BARK) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of BARK Inc. (NYSE: BARK) closed at $1.10 in the last session, down -0.90% from day before closing price of $1.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 548933 shares were traded. BARK stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BARK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

On December 08, 2022, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when MCGINTY JIM bought 40,000 shares for $1.56 per share. The transaction valued at 62,388 led to the insider holds 132,726 shares of the business.

Ibrahim Zahir bought 100,000 shares of BARK for $155,000 on Feb 13. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 850,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.55 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, Meeker Matt, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, bought 34,700 shares for $1.43 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,621 and bolstered with 9,864,736 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BARK now has a Market Capitalization of 222.09M and an Enterprise Value of 191.59M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.36 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BARK has reached a high of $3.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2724, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6667.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BARK traded on average about 1.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 709.58k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 177.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.91M. Insiders hold about 6.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BARK as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.28M with a Short Ratio of 8.28M, compared to 6.66M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.66% and a Short% of Float of 6.76%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.14, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $120.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $121M to a low estimate of $120.9M. As of the current estimate, BARK Inc.’s year-ago sales were $128.83M, an estimated decrease of -6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $132.67M, an increase of 1.20% over than the figure of -$6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $136.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $129.3M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BARK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $530.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $530.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $530.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $507.41M, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $562.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $574.42M and the low estimate is $554.23M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.