Invest in Service Properties Trust (SVC) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $8.56 in the prior trading day, Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) closed at $8.77, up 2.45%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1027303 shares were traded. SVC stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.54.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SVC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 36.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 22, 2022, initiated with a Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.50.

On February 28, 2022, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $15 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Donley Brian E. bought 3,000 shares for $5.94 per share. The transaction valued at 17,820 led to the insider holds 38,341 shares of the business.

Donley Brian E. bought 3,000 shares of SVC for $19,800 on May 06. The CFO and Treasurer now owns 35,341 shares after completing the transaction at $6.60 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SVC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.56B and an Enterprise Value of 7.18B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SVC has reached a high of $11.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.96.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 896.87k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 164.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 163.20M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SVC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 9.57M with a Short Ratio of 9.57M, compared to 10.78M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.78% and a Short% of Float of 9.19%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SVC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.42, compared to 0.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.59.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.5 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $407.98M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $429.85M to a low estimate of $386.1M. As of the current estimate, Service Properties Trust’s year-ago sales were $393.76M, an estimated increase of 3.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $484.19M, a decrease of -6.10% less than the figure of $3.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $487.47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $480.9M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SVC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.86B, down -3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.92B and the low estimate is $1.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.