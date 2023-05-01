Invest in ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE: ZIP) closed at $16.94 in the last session, down -0.65% from day before closing price of $17.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 517875 shares were traded. ZIP stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.56.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ZIP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 18.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 18.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 22, 2023, Raymond James Downgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Strong Buy but kept the price unchanged to $26.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 20 when SHIMANOVSKY BORIS F. sold 8,666 shares for $17.34 per share. The transaction valued at 150,235 led to the insider holds 153,207 shares of the business.

SAKAMOTO RYAN T. sold 1,072 shares of ZIP for $18,513 on Apr 20. The EVP, Chief Legal Officer now owns 82,443 shares after completing the transaction at $17.27 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, SHIMANOVSKY BORIS F., who serves as the EVP & Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 11,816 shares for $15.01 each. As a result, the insider received 177,343 and left with 161,873 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZIP now has a Market Capitalization of 1.75B and an Enterprise Value of 1.74B. As of this moment, ZipRecruiter’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 65.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZIP has reached a high of $24.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.36.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ZIP traded on average about 937.14K shares per day over the past 3-months and 420.26k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 108.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.83M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ZIP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.83M with a Short Ratio of 4.83M, compared to 4.9M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.60% and a Short% of Float of 8.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.58 and $0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.74 and $0.29.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $179.74M. It ranges from a high estimate of $181.8M to a low estimate of $176.18M. As of the current estimate, ZipRecruiter Inc.’s year-ago sales were $227.26M, an estimated decrease of -20.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $189.34M, a decrease of -21.10% less than the figure of -$20.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $198.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $184.6M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZIP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $786M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $770M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $776.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $904.65M, down -14.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $872.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $938.4M and the low estimate is $800.22M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.