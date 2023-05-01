Investing in Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT) closed at $10.76 up 0.09% from its previous closing price of $10.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1929145 shares were traded. COGT stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.59.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cogent Biosciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.90 and its Current Ratio is at 9.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on April 28, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On December 14, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $24.Needham initiated its Buy rating on December 14, 2022, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought 1,200,000 shares for $8.25 per share. The transaction valued at 9,900,000 led to the insider holds 2,472,124 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COGT now has a Market Capitalization of 688.98M and an Enterprise Value of 515.18M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COGT has reached a high of $18.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.85.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, COGT has traded an average of 583.93K shares per day and 584.01k over the past ten days. A total of 70.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.89M. Shares short for COGT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.64M with a Short Ratio of 5.64M, compared to 6.38M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.07% and a Short% of Float of 8.26%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.67, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.59, with high estimates of -$0.46 and low estimates of -$0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.75 and -$2.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.29. EPS for the following year is -$2.17, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.58 and -$3.1.