Investing in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) closed at $32.13 down -0.34% from its previous closing price of $32.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 864821 shares were traded. HALO stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.95.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 16, 2023, SVB Securities Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $42.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when LaBarre Michael J. sold 10,000 shares for $36.00 per share. The transaction valued at 360,000 led to the insider holds 141,911 shares of the business.

Torley Helen sold 10,000 shares of HALO for $427,270 on Mar 09. The PRESIDENT AND CEO now owns 623,666 shares after completing the transaction at $42.73 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Torley Helen, who serves as the PRESIDENT AND CEO of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $43.26 each. As a result, the insider received 432,590 and left with 623,666 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HALO now has a Market Capitalization of 4.98B and an Enterprise Value of 6.12B. As of this moment, Halozyme’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 25.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HALO has reached a high of $59.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.24.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HALO has traded an average of 1.54M shares per day and 1.17M over the past ten days. A total of 135.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.75M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.66% stake in the company. Shares short for HALO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.57M with a Short Ratio of 6.57M, compared to 6.6M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.85% and a Short% of Float of 5.71%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.61 and $2.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.57. EPS for the following year is $3.69, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.3 and $2.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $176.94M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $190M to a low estimate of $162.55M. As of the current estimate, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $117.28M, an estimated increase of 50.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $200.31M, an increase of 31.50% less than the figure of $50.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $210.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $188M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HALO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $842M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $820.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $833M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $660.12M, up 26.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.18B and the low estimate is $825M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.