Investing in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) closed at $13.64 up 6.73% from its previous closing price of $12.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3037444 shares were traded. MLCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.66.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on November 28, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $10 from $7 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MLCO now has a Market Capitalization of 5.54B and an Enterprise Value of 12.44B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.21 whereas that against EBITDA is -64.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MLCO has reached a high of $14.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.34.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MLCO has traded an average of 3.06M shares per day and 3.1M over the past ten days. A total of 444.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 438.76M. Insiders hold about 33.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MLCO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 7.49M with a Short Ratio of 7.49M, compared to 7.58M on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.8, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.1 and $0.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $891.99M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $891.99M to a low estimate of $891.99M. As of the current estimate, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s year-ago sales were $474.94M, an estimated increase of 87.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.03B, an increase of 248.60% over than the figure of $87.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.03B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MLCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35B, up 177.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.06B and the low estimate is $4.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.