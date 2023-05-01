Investing in MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, MKS Instruments Inc.’s stock clocked out at $83.87, up 1.65% from its previous closing price of $82.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 566307 shares were traded. MKSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $83.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.75.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MKSI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 20, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $100.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Moloney Jacqueline F sold 225 shares for $86.67 per share. The transaction valued at 19,501 led to the insider holds 9,684 shares of the business.

Mora Elizabeth sold 200 shares of MKSI for $17,334 on Mar 15. The Director now owns 15,693 shares after completing the transaction at $86.67 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Moloney Jacqueline F, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 225 shares for $83.86 each. As a result, the insider received 18,868 and left with 9,909 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MKSI now has a Market Capitalization of 5.65B and an Enterprise Value of 9.91B. As of this moment, MKS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MKSI has reached a high of $126.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 87.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 91.75.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MKSI traded 598.81K shares on average per day over the past three months and 492.1k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 66.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.17M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MKSI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.79M with a Short Ratio of 1.79M, compared to 2.07M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.69% and a Short% of Float of 3.52%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.88, MKSI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.05%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.78.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of -$0.51, while EPS last year was $2.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.29, with high estimates of $1.75 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.21 and $2.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.47. EPS for the following year is $6.02, with 8 analysts recommending between $6.97 and $5.25.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $772.21M. It ranges from a high estimate of $799.9M to a low estimate of $700.16M. As of the current estimate, MKS Instruments Inc.’s year-ago sales were $742M, an estimated increase of 4.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.01B, an increase of 32.60% over than the figure of $4.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $904.69M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MKSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.55B, up 4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.29B and the low estimate is $3.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.