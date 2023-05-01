Is this a Prime Time To acquire Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) stock

The price of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY) closed at $193.29 in the last session, up 1.53% from day before closing price of $190.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 506525 shares were traded. PCTY stock price reached its highest trading level at $194.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $184.58.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PCTY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 28, 2022, DA Davidson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $250.

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $294.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on September 01, 2022, with a $294 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Glenn Ryan sold 1,250 shares for $177.46 per share. The transaction valued at 221,825 led to the insider holds 21,651 shares of the business.

Sarowitz Steven I sold 32,689 shares of PCTY for $6,132,506 on Mar 07. The Director now owns 10,309,423 shares after completing the transaction at $187.60 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Sarowitz Steven I, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 67,311 shares for $192.05 each. As a result, the insider received 12,926,747 and left with 10,342,112 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PCTY now has a Market Capitalization of 10.66B and an Enterprise Value of 10.61B. As of this moment, Paylocity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 113.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 71.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCTY has reached a high of $276.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $152.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 190.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 213.00.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PCTY traded on average about 463.84K shares per day over the past 3-months and 335.59k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 55.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.82M. Insiders hold about 26.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PCTY as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.58M with a Short Ratio of 2.58M, compared to 2.68M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.62% and a Short% of Float of 7.78%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.78 and a low estimate of $1.39, while EPS last year was $1.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.11, with high estimates of $1.33 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.2 and $4.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.73. EPS for the following year is $5.39, with 16 analysts recommending between $6.44 and $4.75.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $333.11M. It ranges from a high estimate of $335M to a low estimate of $332M. As of the current estimate, Paylocity Holding Corporation’s year-ago sales were $245.97M, an estimated increase of 35.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $300.17M, an increase of 31.10% less than the figure of $35.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $301.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $298.7M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCTY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $852.65M, up 36.00% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.45B and the low estimate is $1.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.