Is this a Prime Time To acquire Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) stock

The price of Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) closed at $31.83 in the last session, up 0.95% from day before closing price of $31.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 609791 shares were traded. RVNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.93.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RVNC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 30.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 30.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

On September 22, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $33.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on October 25, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Schilke Tobin sold 3,201 shares for $32.15 per share. The transaction valued at 102,912 led to the insider holds 66,282 shares of the business.

Foley Mark J sold 70,390 shares of RVNC for $2,223,360 on Mar 09. The CEO now owns 823,351 shares after completing the transaction at $31.59 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Sjuts Dustin S, who serves as the President of the company, sold 21,508 shares for $31.59 each. As a result, the insider received 679,358 and left with 123,934 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RVNC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.63B and an Enterprise Value of 2.71B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 198.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 20.45 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RVNC has reached a high of $36.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.78.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RVNC traded on average about 1.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.16M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 80.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.47M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RVNC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 13.11M with a Short Ratio of 13.11M, compared to 12.48M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.64% and a Short% of Float of 17.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.37 and a low estimate of -$0.99, while EPS last year was -$0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.69, with high estimates of -$0.48 and low estimates of -$0.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.75 and -$3.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.7. EPS for the following year is -$1.28, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$2.38.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $45.66M. It ranges from a high estimate of $51M to a low estimate of $40M. As of the current estimate, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $25.26M, an estimated increase of 80.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $54.6M, an increase of 92.50% over than the figure of $80.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $64M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $36M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RVNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $275M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $213.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $240.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $132.56M, up 81.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $406.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $502M and the low estimate is $315.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 69.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.