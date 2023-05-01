It’s a good day to be an ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) shareholder

In the latest session, ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE: OGS) closed at $76.95 down -1.60% from its previous closing price of $78.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 777332 shares were traded. OGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.70.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ONE Gas Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 446.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Guggenheim on January 23, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $77 from $64 previously.

On January 12, 2023, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $80.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $79.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Hutchinson Michael G sold 1,000 shares for $76.95 per share. The transaction valued at 76,950 led to the insider holds 13,239 shares of the business.

RODRIGUEZ EDUARDO A sold 800 shares of OGS for $61,264 on Sep 27. The Director now owns 10,019 shares after completing the transaction at $76.58 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OGS now has a Market Capitalization of 4.56B and an Enterprise Value of 7.48B. As of this moment, ONE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OGS has reached a high of $89.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.06.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OGS has traded an average of 587.30K shares per day and 378.15k over the past ten days. A total of 54.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.13M. Insiders hold about 1.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.10% stake in the company. Shares short for OGS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.71M with a Short Ratio of 2.71M, compared to 2.72M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.90% and a Short% of Float of 7.69%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for OGS is 2.60, from 2.48 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.70.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.95 and a low estimate of $1.8, while EPS last year was $1.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.18 and $4.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.13. EPS for the following year is $4.31, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.42 and $4.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $688.67M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $703.95M to a low estimate of $673.4M. As of the current estimate, ONE Gas Inc.’s year-ago sales were $971.46M, an estimated decrease of -29.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $386.79M, a decrease of -9.80% over than the figure of -$29.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $440.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $333.51M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.58B, down -8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.76B and the low estimate is $2.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.