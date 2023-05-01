It’s an appealing income play to consider Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM)

After finishing at $62.76 in the prior trading day, Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) closed at $63.47, up 1.13%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 623576 shares were traded. IRDM stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.83.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IRDM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on October 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $45 from $48 previously.

On February 22, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $47.

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on February 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $47 to $51.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 25 when Hartin Bryan J. sold 8,129 shares for $66.01 per share. The transaction valued at 536,595 led to the insider holds 81,601 shares of the business.

McBride Suzanne E. sold 7,512 shares of IRDM for $456,204 on Mar 16. The Chief Operations Officer now owns 127,739 shares after completing the transaction at $60.73 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, WEST BARRY, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,564 shares for $60.50 each. As a result, the insider received 276,122 and left with 52,455 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IRDM now has a Market Capitalization of 8.19B and an Enterprise Value of 9.55B. As of this moment, Iridium’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 524.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 150.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 52.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IRDM has reached a high of $68.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.58.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 723.42K shares per day over the past 3-months and 863.24k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 127.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.74M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IRDM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4M with a Short Ratio of 4.00M, compared to 4.01M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.18% and a Short% of Float of 4.85%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, IRDM’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.13, compared to 0.52 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.82%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.32 and $0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.42, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.5 and $0.37.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $197.87M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $204.06M to a low estimate of $190.29M. As of the current estimate, Iridium Communications Inc.’s year-ago sales were $174.92M, an estimated increase of 13.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $205.04M, an increase of 11.40% less than the figure of $13.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $213.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $197.11M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IRDM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $829.27M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $799.39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $815.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $721.03M, up 13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $850.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $880M and the low estimate is $830.01M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.