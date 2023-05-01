It’s an appealing income play to consider Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP)

After finishing at $7.87 in the prior trading day, Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ: PWP) closed at $7.90, up 0.38%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 966727 shares were traded. PWP stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.70.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PWP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when COHEN DANIEL G sold 26,818 shares for $9.08 per share. The transaction valued at 243,507 led to the insider holds 524,873 shares of the business.

COHEN DANIEL G sold 13,334 shares of PWP for $120,806 on Mar 10. The Director now owns 538,282 shares after completing the transaction at $9.06 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, COHEN DANIEL G, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,568 shares for $9.75 each. As a result, the insider received 15,288 and left with 544,949 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PWP now has a Market Capitalization of 366.98M and an Enterprise Value of 220.90M. As of this moment, Perella’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.35 whereas that against EBITDA is -21.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PWP has reached a high of $12.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.65.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 331.99K shares per day over the past 3-months and 377.08k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 42.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.85M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PWP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 979.64k with a Short Ratio of 0.98M, compared to 930.47k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.31% and a Short% of Float of 3.04%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PWP’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.28, compared to 0.28 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.56%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.6 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.55. EPS for the following year is $1, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.18 and $0.88.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $132.75M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $145M to a low estimate of $125M. As of the current estimate, Perella Weinberg Partners’s year-ago sales were $151.88M, an estimated decrease of -12.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $148.38M, a decrease of -1.80% over than the figure of -$12.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $160M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $140M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PWP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $690M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $600.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $635.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $631.51M, up 0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $733.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $786.4M and the low estimate is $707.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.