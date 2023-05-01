It’s an appealing income play to consider RPC Inc. (RES)

The price of RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) closed at $7.39 in the last session, up 1.79% from day before closing price of $7.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1747652 shares were traded. RES stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.26.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RES’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on November 10, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $2.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Kreisler Amy Rollins sold 53,751 shares for $10.45 per share. The transaction valued at 561,757 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Rollins Pam R sold 53,751 shares of RES for $561,757 on Nov 11. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $10.45 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Rollins Timothy Curtis, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 53,751 shares for $10.45 each. As a result, the insider received 561,757 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RES now has a Market Capitalization of 1.61B and an Enterprise Value of 1.46B. As of this moment, RPC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.81 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RES has reached a high of $11.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.40.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RES traded on average about 1.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.63M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 213.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.78M. Insiders hold about 41.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RES as of Apr 13, 2023 were 9.08M with a Short Ratio of 9.08M, compared to 8.36M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.18% and a Short% of Float of 10.74%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for RES is 0.16, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.17%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for RES, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 11, 2012 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.71 and $1.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.48. EPS for the following year is $1.4, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.59 and $0.99.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $497.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $508.9M to a low estimate of $486M. As of the current estimate, RPC Inc.’s year-ago sales were $375.51M, an estimated increase of 32.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $509.47M, an increase of 10.90% less than the figure of $32.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $520.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $496M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.6B, up 22.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.14B and the low estimate is $1.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.