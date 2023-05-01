It’s an appealing income play to consider Squarespace Inc. (SQSP)

The price of Squarespace Inc. (NYSE: SQSP) closed at $31.10 in the last session, down -1.27% from day before closing price of $31.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 412456 shares were traded. SQSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.64.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SQSP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on April 25, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $40 from $30 previously.

On April 11, 2023, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $34.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when KLEIN JONATHAN D sold 53,758 shares for $27.28 per share. The transaction valued at 1,466,518 led to the insider holds 691,682 shares of the business.

KLEIN JONATHAN D sold 28,446 shares of SQSP for $768,042 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 745,440 shares after completing the transaction at $27.00 per share. On Feb 24, another insider, O’Connor Courtenay, who serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 21,801 shares for $23.14 each. As a result, the insider received 504,475 and left with 38,216 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SQSP now has a Market Capitalization of 4.35B and an Enterprise Value of 4.75B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.48 whereas that against EBITDA is -27.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SQSP has reached a high of $33.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.37.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SQSP traded on average about 704.15K shares per day over the past 3-months and 545.22k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 136.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.73M. Insiders hold about 10.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SQSP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.19M with a Short Ratio of 3.19M, compared to 1.57M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.36% and a Short% of Float of 7.22%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.08 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.38. EPS for the following year is $0.56, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.3 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $233.06M. It ranges from a high estimate of $233.5M to a low estimate of $232.64M. As of the current estimate, Squarespace Inc.’s year-ago sales were $207.76M, an estimated increase of 12.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $237.88M, an increase of 11.80% less than the figure of $12.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $239.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $237M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SQSP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $970.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $957.71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $964.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $866.97M, up 11.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.12B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.