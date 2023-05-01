It’s an appealing income play to consider TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)

After finishing at $121.39 in the prior trading day, TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) closed at $122.37, up 0.81%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1313961 shares were traded. TEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $122.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $120.94.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TEL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 48.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on January 19, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $130.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when CURTIN TERRENCE R sold 31,396 shares for $121.92 per share. The transaction valued at 3,827,800 led to the insider holds 54,969 shares of the business.

Jenkins John S sold 2,674 shares of TEL for $336,516 on Nov 18. The EVP & General Counsel now owns 16,782 shares after completing the transaction at $125.85 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Kroeger Shadrak W, who serves as the Pres., Industrial Solutions of the company, sold 42,150 shares for $126.25 each. As a result, the insider received 5,321,438 and left with 15,595 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TEL now has a Market Capitalization of 38.00B and an Enterprise Value of 41.29B. As of this moment, TE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TEL has reached a high of $138.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $104.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 126.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 123.90.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.67M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 317.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 313.30M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TEL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.46M with a Short Ratio of 3.46M, compared to 4.9M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.09% and a Short% of Float of 1.10%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TEL’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 2.36 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.81.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.75 and a low estimate of $1.62, while EPS last year was $1.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.75, with high estimates of $1.85 and low estimates of $1.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.7 and $5.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.53. EPS for the following year is $7.53, with 16 analysts recommending between $7.91 and $7.25.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $4.04B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.16B to a low estimate of $4B. As of the current estimate, TE Connectivity Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $4.1B, an estimated decrease of -1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.1B, a decrease of -5.90% less than the figure of -$1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.28B, down -1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.58B and the low estimate is $16.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.